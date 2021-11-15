Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 57.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 44,956 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 681.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $869,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRUS opened at $78.80 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Forsyth acquired 6,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

