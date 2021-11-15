Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108,623 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.99% of Cirrus Logic worth $48,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,578,000 after buying an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after buying an additional 146,951 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after buying an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,719,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,969,000 after buying an additional 379,227 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRUS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $78.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.82. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

