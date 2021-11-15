Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,005,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.74% of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REVH. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth $62,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth $159,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $654,000. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REVH stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

