Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition were worth $10,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 2,693.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 211,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. 60.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPSR opened at $9.96 on Monday. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

