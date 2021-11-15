Citigroup Lowers 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

23andMe stock opened at 12.62 on Friday. 23andMe has a 12 month low of 7.01 and a 12 month high of 18.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 9.69.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 23andMe by 923.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 706,633 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 23andMe by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

