Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) & ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Head-To-Head Survey

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Civista Bancshares pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Civista Bancshares and ConnectOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 29.43% 11.35% 1.36% ConnectOne Bancorp 39.20% 12.93% 1.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Civista Bancshares and ConnectOne Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $128.05 million 2.96 $32.19 million $2.55 9.90 ConnectOne Bancorp $322.60 million 4.28 $71.29 million $3.07 11.35

ConnectOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ConnectOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Civista Bancshares and ConnectOne Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33

Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.95%. ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.95%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than ConnectOne Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats Civista Bancshares on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans. The company was founded on February 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

