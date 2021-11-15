Clarus Wealth Advisors Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.59. 3,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.44. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $121.52 and a 1 year high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

