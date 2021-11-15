Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes $273,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.76. The company had a trading volume of 92,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,403,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $221.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.42. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $116.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

