CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stock Position Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.98% of CMC Materials worth $43,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 4.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 793,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,579,000 after acquiring an additional 50,260 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 130,421 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $144.94 on Monday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCMP. Citigroup raised their target price on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

