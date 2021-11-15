Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $27,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $110,560,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $62,606,000. Corvex Management LP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% during the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,737,000 after buying an additional 1,022,216 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 153.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,257,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,587,000 after buying an additional 760,579 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,516,000 after buying an additional 526,274 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $56.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

