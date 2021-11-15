Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Up 1,300.3% in October

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 481,700 shares, a growth of 1,300.3% from the October 14th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 955,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CCNC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,962. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44. Code Chain New Continent has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative net margin of 182.00% and a negative return on equity of 77.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Code Chain New Continent by 39.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.