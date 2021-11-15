Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Cowen

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGNX. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognex from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.36. Cognex has a one year low of $69.80 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.55%.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

