CoinFi Trading Up 16.5% This Week (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. CoinFi has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $53,193.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00051484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.00218440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00086647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

COFI is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

