Colony Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19.

