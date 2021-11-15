Colony Group LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 23.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2,069.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $18.72 on Monday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

