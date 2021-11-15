Colony Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 33,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 758,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,781,000 after buying an additional 29,590 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of GRMN opened at $143.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.57. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $112.82 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

