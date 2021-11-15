Colony Group LLC Sells 201 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 60.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 123.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 598.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $101.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 17.94%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

