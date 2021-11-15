Colony Group LLC Sells 2,076 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,094,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 122,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 89.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,051,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter.

GVI stock opened at $114.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.49.

