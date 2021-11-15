Colony Group LLC Sells 506 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $77.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of -67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.61. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -313.04%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

