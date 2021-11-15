Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Upgraded by Cheuvreux to Buy

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research cut Coloplast A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Coloplast A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 1,144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.