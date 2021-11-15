Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 27.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WEX were worth $10,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of WEX by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,590,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of WEX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 215,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,419,000 after buying an additional 41,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter.

WEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lowered their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.57.

WEX stock opened at $150.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.38. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $142.52 and a one year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

