Comerica Bank Has $9.87 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,922 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

CTVA opened at $48.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

