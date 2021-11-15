Comerica Bank Purchases 6,056 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,514,975,000 after purchasing an additional 462,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,710,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,309,000 after purchasing an additional 520,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,360,000 after purchasing an additional 486,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,807,000 after purchasing an additional 187,373 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WELL opened at $85.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.95.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

