Community Bankers Trust Co. (ESXB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

Community Bankers Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. Community Bankers Trust has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $12.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05.

In related news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $165,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,070 shares of company stock worth $12,136.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community Bankers Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

