Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CFRUY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of CFRUY traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.71. 226,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,594. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

