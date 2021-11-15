Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.70. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 308,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 107,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 237,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.