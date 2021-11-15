Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 378,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $42.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

