Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,962 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period.

EWU opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $34.26.

