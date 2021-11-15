Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $41.96 on Monday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $617.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,500 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

