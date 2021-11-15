Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 42,941 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,941 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Vontier worth $15,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $1,356,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 290.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after buying an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vontier by 15,627.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,547,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,836,000 after buying an additional 1,537,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vontier by 23.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of VNT stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.64.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.