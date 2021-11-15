Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $12.57 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 367,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 934,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after acquiring an additional 177,582 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 103.2% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,270,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,064 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 170.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,350,000 after acquiring an additional 757,449 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,932,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,284,000 after purchasing an additional 128,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,513 shares of company stock worth $1,713,096. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.98%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.