Conflux Network (CFX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

