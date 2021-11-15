Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.79

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Connect Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47.
About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
