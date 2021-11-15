Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.79

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Connect Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTB. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,534,000 after buying an additional 3,999,795 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $2,391,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $1,855,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,775,000. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.