Contrasting Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duke Realty and Weyerhaeuser’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Realty $993.20 million 22.11 $299.92 million $2.43 23.73 Weyerhaeuser $7.53 billion 3.67 $797.00 million $3.31 11.16

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Duke Realty. Weyerhaeuser is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Duke Realty and Weyerhaeuser, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Realty 0 3 7 0 2.70 Weyerhaeuser 0 1 3 1 3.00

Duke Realty currently has a consensus target price of $54.60, suggesting a potential downside of 5.32%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.96%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Duke Realty.

Dividends

Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Duke Realty pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weyerhaeuser pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Duke Realty has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Duke Realty has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of Duke Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Duke Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Realty and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Realty 82.95% 16.67% 9.60% Weyerhaeuser 24.69% 25.96% 14.59%

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Duke Realty on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Industrial Properties, Medical Office Properties, and Service Operations. The Industrial Properties segment offers warehousing facilities and light industrial buildings. The Service Operations segment provides real estate services such as property management, asset management, maintenance, leasing, development, general contracting and construction management to third-party property owners and joint ventures. The company was founded by John Stoddard Rosebrough, Phillip R. Duke, and John W. Wynne in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products. The Real Estate and ENR segment deliver premiums to timber value by identifying and monetizing higher and better use lands and capturing the full value of surface and subsurface assets. The Wood Products segment delivers lumber, structural panels, engineered wood products and complementary building products for residential, multi-family, industrial and light commercial applications. The company was founded by Frederick Weyerhaeuser on January 18, 1900 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

