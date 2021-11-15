Contrasting F & M Bank (FMBM) and Its Competitors

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS: FMBM) is one of 319 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare F & M Bank to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for F & M Bank and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F & M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A F & M Bank Competitors 2152 8877 7160 505 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 1.45%. Given F & M Bank’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe F & M Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

F & M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. F & M Bank pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares F & M Bank and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio F & M Bank $49.00 million $8.79 million 8.03 F & M Bank Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.70

F & M Bank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than F & M Bank. F & M Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

F & M Bank has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F & M Bank’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares F & M Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F & M Bank 24.88% 12.87% 1.14% F & M Bank Competitors 28.73% 12.42% 1.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of F & M Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of F & M Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

F & M Bank competitors beat F & M Bank on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

F & M Bank Company Profile

F&M Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services, including commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, repurchase agreements for commercial customers, commercial and individual loans, Internet banking, drive-in banking services, as well as a courier service for its commercial banking customers. Its loans are grouped into segments: construction/land development, farmland, real estate, multi-family, commercial real estate, home equity closed end, home equity open end, commercial & industrialnon-real estate, consumer, credit cards and dealer finance. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Timberville, VA.

