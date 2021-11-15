Control Empresarial De Capital Purchases 11,000 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Stock

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 11,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $149,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PBF Logistics stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. PBF Logistics LP has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 74.38%. On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty increased their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBFX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 280.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 27.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

