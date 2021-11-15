Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTSDF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

