Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

Shares of Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Convey Holding Parent has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. Analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 79.8% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 738,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 327,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

