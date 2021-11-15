Cooper Financial Group Lowers Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,585.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 330.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 527,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,579,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $109.27. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,226. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $110.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.62.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

