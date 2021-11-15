Cooper Financial Group Purchases 31 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $7.07 on Monday, hitting $675.54. 34,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,363. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.84 and a 52 week high of $690.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,290 shares of company stock worth $77,504,021 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

