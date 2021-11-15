Cooper Financial Group Raises Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 383,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 43,314 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.