Cooper Financial Group Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,715 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.15.

DIS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.41. 142,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,754,318. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $140.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.67 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

