Cormark Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)

Cormark restated their sector perform rating on shares of Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered Pretium Resources from an outperform rating to a tender rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.44.
Shares of PVG stock opened at C$18.27 on Thursday. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of C$10.40 and a 52-week high of C$18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -99.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.90.
In other Pretium Resources news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,983.02.
About Pretium Resources
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
