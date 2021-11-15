Cormark Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)

Cormark restated their sector perform rating on shares of Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered Pretium Resources from an outperform rating to a tender rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.44.

Shares of PVG stock opened at C$18.27 on Thursday. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of C$10.40 and a 52-week high of C$18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -99.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.90.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$187.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$180.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pretium Resources news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,983.02.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

