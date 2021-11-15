Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,094 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $40,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

COST stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $520.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $520.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

