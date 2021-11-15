Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Sells $318,600.00 in Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Coty stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,074,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,388,574. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.