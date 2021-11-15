Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Trading Up 6.6%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $229.83 and last traded at $229.63. 47,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,223,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.47.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.30 and a 200 day moving average of $236.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $12,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,854 shares of company stock valued at $39,882,052. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,140,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $201,889,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after buying an additional 517,724 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Coupa Software by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,759,000 after buying an additional 379,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after acquiring an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

