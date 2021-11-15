Cox Capital Mgt LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.4% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $434.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $142.86 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

