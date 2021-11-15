Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.24% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1,246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 374,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SIL opened at $41.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

