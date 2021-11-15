Credit Suisse AG Buys 2,314 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 288,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.50.

In other news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KWR opened at $270.40 on Monday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

