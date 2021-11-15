Credit Suisse AG Buys 25,340 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of SelectQuote worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ararat Capital Management LP increased its position in SelectQuote by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 905,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 238,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SelectQuote by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SelectQuote by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,055,000 after purchasing an additional 448,522 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in SelectQuote by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,741,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after purchasing an additional 262,577 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of -0.18. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLQT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In related news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker acquired 117,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,266,198.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

